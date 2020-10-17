Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Aritzia stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

