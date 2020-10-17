BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $57.41 on Thursday. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.07.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.