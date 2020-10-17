Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $60.51 on Thursday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 4.00.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.