Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

