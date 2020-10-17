Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ryder System, Inc. Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.
Ryder System, Inc. Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.
330 Shares in McKesson Co. Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.
330 Shares in McKesson Co. Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 609 Shares of Stryker Co.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 609 Shares of Stryker Co.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500
North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500
Bunzl Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Bunzl Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report