Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

