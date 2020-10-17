Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Ambu A/S stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.