Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATLKY. UBS Group lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.