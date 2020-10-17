Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $26.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZAF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.