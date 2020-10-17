Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $26.00

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Read More: Channel Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ryder System, Inc. Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.
Ryder System, Inc. Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.
330 Shares in McKesson Co. Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.
330 Shares in McKesson Co. Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 609 Shares of Stryker Co.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 609 Shares of Stryker Co.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500
North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500
Bunzl Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Bunzl Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report