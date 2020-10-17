ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

