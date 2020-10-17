L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised L'Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of L'Air Liquide stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. L'Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

