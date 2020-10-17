Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,646,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $89,390.00.

On Friday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $89,640.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $87,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $85,010.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $90.20 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CorVel by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

