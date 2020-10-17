Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $353,405.50 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 6,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $353,405.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,759.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,804,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

