Jason Ehrlich Sells 5,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00.
  • On Monday, September 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $364,180.00.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $350,558.00.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $76.49 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 245.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

