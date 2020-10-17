Mark Adams Sells 13,100 Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $377,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,979,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,850,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 7th, Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $954,415.02.
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85.
- On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $138,111.00.
- On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $144,282.96.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,152.54.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.36 million, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $3,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEL. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
