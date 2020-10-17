Mark Adams Sells 13,100 Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $377,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,979,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,850,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $954,415.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85.

On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $138,111.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $144,282.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,152.54.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.36 million, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $3,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEL. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.