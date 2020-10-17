ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.95. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Get ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) by 907.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.