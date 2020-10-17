Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells $461,189.12 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VCRA opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.