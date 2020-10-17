Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $546,850.00 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $990,782.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GH opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

