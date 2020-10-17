Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.96. Avalon shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 3,317 shares traded.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

