Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.65. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 16,171 shares traded.

FLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

