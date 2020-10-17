Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.96. Avalon shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 3,317 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter.

About Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

L'Air Liquide Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
L'Air Liquide Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
AAC Technologies Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
AAC Technologies Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Insider Selling: CorVel Co. Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: CorVel Co. Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences Director Sells $353,405.50 in Stock
Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences Director Sells $353,405.50 in Stock
Jason Ehrlich Sells 5,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock
Jason Ehrlich Sells 5,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock
Mark Adams Sells 13,100 Shares of XPEL Stock
Mark Adams Sells 13,100 Shares of XPEL Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report