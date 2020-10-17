Insider Selling: Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells $505,400.00 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew J. Reintjes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $481,000.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Yeti by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

