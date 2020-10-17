Eugene A. Shcherbakov Sells 3,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IPGP stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

