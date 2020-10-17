BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.41. BK Technologies shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 1,195 shares trading hands.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,297.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,349 shares of company stock worth $97,000.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of BK Technologies worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

