CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 81,913 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

In other news, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $51,593.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

