Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $44.46

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $50.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 32,697 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after buying an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 305.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 471,300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,011,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

