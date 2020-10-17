Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 617,995 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. Analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

