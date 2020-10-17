Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $9.99. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 79,136 shares trading hands.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $303.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 112,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

