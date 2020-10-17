Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.62. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 43,988 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

The company has a market cap of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

