BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 337.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,118,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 518,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $678.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CBL & Associates Properties Shares Gap Up to $0.16
CBL & Associates Properties Shares Gap Up to $0.16
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $44.46
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $44.46
Titan Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $0.15
Titan Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $0.15
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $8.62
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $8.62
Organogenesis Shares Gap Up to $3.78
Organogenesis Shares Gap Up to $3.78
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report