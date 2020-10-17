BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 337.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,118,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 518,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $678.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

