North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $621,000 in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.49% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 17.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Graham by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Graham by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

GHM opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400,000.00 and a beta of 0.72. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

