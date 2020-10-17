North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period.

NYF stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

