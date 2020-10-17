Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 260.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 31.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 318,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 76,735 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $110.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

