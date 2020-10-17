North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $252,000.

NYSE:GDV opened at $18.99 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

