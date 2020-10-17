North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 747 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

