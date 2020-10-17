North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 750 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.