Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,249,000 after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. 140166 boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

Shares of TXN opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

