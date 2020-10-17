North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 50,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 12,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

