North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.05% of Otter Tail worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otter Tail by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 31.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

