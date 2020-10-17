North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

