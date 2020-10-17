North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.07% of Tennant worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,591,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,923,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Tennant by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

TNC stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

