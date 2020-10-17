Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after buying an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $271,418,000 after buying an additional 377,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

