North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 537.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NWE stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

