Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 1,299.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.17% of Petmed Express worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 436,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Petmed Express by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 707.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 373,057 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 15.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petmed Express stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.68. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

