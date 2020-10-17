North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,098 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLDD. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

