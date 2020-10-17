58,050 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

GRBK stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

