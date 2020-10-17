North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $931,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,348,289 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

