Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 21,230.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Greif by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Greif by 40.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $43.05 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

