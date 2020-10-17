North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 409 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $657.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $659.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.