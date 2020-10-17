North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1,968.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.31% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 111,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.90 million, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

