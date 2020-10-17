North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

