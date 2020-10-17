North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.04% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter worth $527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 111,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 183.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 104,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Shares of ALSK opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.86.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.